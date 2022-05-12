Palestinians condemn killing of journalist in West Bank

"Abu Akleh was hit in the head by an Israeli bullet during an Israeli military raid on Jenin refugee camp," the Palestinian Health Ministry said in a statement.



It added that Samoudi, another journalist working for Al-Jazeera, was hit in the back.



Palestinian eyewitnesses said there were several Palestinian journalists covering the raid when the Israeli soldiers opened fire.



Shaza Hamaysha, a Palestinian journalist who stood next to Abu Akleh, told Xinhua that Shireen "remained on the ground for several minutes, and no one could reach her due to the intensive Israeli soldiers' fire."



Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said "it is likely that the Palestinian gunmen opened fire indiscriminately, and they are the ones who caused the unfortunate death of the journalist," according to Israeli media.



"Israel has called on the Palestinians to carry out an autopsy and a joint investigation based on the existing documents and information to get to the truth, but the Palestinians refuse," said an official statement issued by Bennett's office.