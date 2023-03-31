Palestinians mark 47th anniversary of Land Day amid calls to end Israeli occupation

Palestinians marked the 47th anniversary of the "Land Day" amid calls to end the Israeli occupation of the Palestinian territories that has been going on since 1967.



They also called for establishing an independent Palestinian state on the territories seized by Israel in 1967, with East Jerusalem as its capital, reports Xinhua news agency.



Hundreds of demonstrators gathered near the borders between the eastern Gaza Strip and Israel, waving Palestinian flags, carrying banners demanding an end of the Israeli occupation and establishing an independent Palestinian state, and chanting anti-Israel slogans.