Paris Agreement goals no longer achievable: Capgemini report

Despite progress being made, greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions are continuing to increase, reaching a new record high of 37.4 billion tonnes (Gt) in 2023, confirming that the path to reach UN-mandated Paris Agreement’s objectives is not on track, according to a report released on Friday, 11 October.

Capgemini’s annual World Energy Markets Observatory (WEMO) report, however, shared that the world can be closer to net zero by 2050.

It also provides insights on what the key focus areas would need to be, moving forward, to address the complex energy transition challenges. This includes a change in the measurement of clean energy progress, as well as accelerated investment in the power grid and clean technologies.

“Despite a historical spike in renewable penetration, the pace of development isn’t fast enough to close the gap,” said James Forrest, global energy transition and utilities industry leader at Capgemini.

"There is still much to do in the next decade to get closer to net zero by 2050 and achieve a successful energy transition: whether it be in the field of low carbon technologies, research and development efforts, nuclear or grid flexibility and storage," he added.

The report called to hasten the deployment of renewable energy globally, and to accelerate in developing countries, if the world is to deliver the 2030 and 2050 decarbonisation goals.