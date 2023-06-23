Paris Summit 2023 to address 'climate solidarity', 'redefine North-South relations'

The Summit for a New Global Financing Pact kicked off at Paris on Thursday, June 22, with more than 300 participants from various sectors. The two-day summit is being held at the Palais Brongniart, which used to house the Paris stock exchange.

The international financing system "is the fruit of a past consensus, which was able to show its effectiveness," but it "is no longer entirely suitable, and must be realigned with our objectives," French President Emmanuel Macron said in his opening speech.

Macron called for more funding to meet the challenges of poverty, biodiversity and climate. He told delegates that the world needs a "public finance shock" — a global push of innovation and financing in order to combat these challenges considering that the current system was "not well suited to address the world’s challenges."

"Facing these challenges at the same time, poverty, climate and biodiversity, we must invest more, and we are not up to the task," he added at the beginning of the two-day summit.

Stressing on the involvement of developing countries in the global fight against the climate crisis, Macron called for 'climate solidarity'.