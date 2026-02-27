Pentagon threat to review Anthropic contract sparks debate on AI and war by US

Anthropic is locked in an escalating public dispute with the United States Department of Defense — recently rebranded by the administration as the “Department of War” — over restrictions on how its AI model, Claude, may be deployed for military purposes.

The row involving AI model Claude is at the centre of the problem as Anthropic risks $200M contract to defend guardrails. The issue intensified in February 2026 following reports that Claude had been used during a January operation in Caracas that resulted in the capture of Venezuelan president Nicolás Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores.

The operation, carried out by US special forces including Delta Force, reportedly involved airstrikes and a ground raid. Maduro was subsequently transferred to New York to face drug-trafficking charges. US officials reported no American casualties, although Venezuelan sources claimed dozens of local deaths.

Claude was integrated into military systems via platforms operated by Palantir Technologies, which are widely used by the Pentagon for operational planning and data analysis. While the precise role of the AI system remains classified, it is understood to have supported mission planning, intelligence assessment or logistics functions. Anthropic has said that any such deployment complied with its existing contractual safeguards.

The reported use of Claude in the Maduro operation prompted internal scrutiny at Anthropic and, according to sources familiar with the matter, led to renewed demands from the Pentagon that the company remove what it views as restrictive conditions on the model’s military applications.

At the centre of the dispute are two red lines Anthropic says it will not cross: mass domestic surveillance and the development or deployment of fully autonomous weapons without meaningful human oversight.

In a statement published on 26 February, Anthropic chief executive Dario Amodei said he believed deeply in the importance of using AI to defend the United States and its democratic allies. He noted that Anthropic had been the first frontier AI firm to deploy models within classified US government networks and at National Laboratories, and that Claude is already used across defence and intelligence agencies for “mission-critical applications” including intelligence analysis, modelling, cyber operations and operational planning.