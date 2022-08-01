Perpetrators of 2019 Easter Sunday attacks still engaged in politics: Cardinal Ranjith

The perpetrators of the heinous 2019 Easter Sunday attacks have either integrated with the country's political fraternity or employed with the police force, Sri Lanka's Catholic Church Archbishop Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith has said, as he accused the previous governments of turning a blind eye to the country's worst act of terrorism.

Cardinal Ranjith, while delivering a sermon at the festive mass held on Sunday to mark the annual feast of St. James Church in Mutuwal, urged the public to look at the fate of the rule of law within the country, news portal newsfirst.lanka reported.

The Archbishop of Colombo hailed Sri Lanka a 'Dharmadweepa' (country of religion), but pointed out that it has fallen into an abyss due to people who are greedy for power and wealth betray the policies agreed upon by all, the report said.

Referring to the 2019 Easter Sunday attacks, the Cardinal said: Those who set off bombs in three churches and a few hotels in 2019 are still engaged in politics and also work as police officers. Our cry for justice has been neglected because of this. However, we as Catholics will have to keep on praying that justice would be done, the Daily Mirror newspaper quoted him as saying.