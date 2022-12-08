Peru gets 1st female President after dramatic impeachment

Peru has been going through a rocky political period, with multiple presidents ousted from office in recent years. In 2020, it had three presidents within the space of five days.



Castillo, who is a left-wing former school teacher, was elected in June 2021 in a polarising election in which he defeated his right-wing rival Keiko Fujimori.



He had recently been fighting allegations of corruption, which he said were part of a plot to oust him.