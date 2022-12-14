Peru's new President seeks early polls amid intensified protests

On Monday, Boluarte, Castillo's successor and former deputy, proposed bringing general elections forward by two years to April 2024 as protests intensified in several parts of the country, with Castillo's supporters demanding his release, Boluarte's resignation, early polls and the shutdown of the Congress.



In a statement on Tuesday, the President said she is heading a "transition" government that aims to "call for calm and dialogue" and "solve unresolved problems" in various regions.



Boluarte ordered the national police "to not use any lethal weapons, including rubber bullets," saying those who do will face "the weight of the law".



Defence Minister Luis Otarola on Tuesday declared a state of emergency in Arequipa.



Meanwhile, Castillo called Boluarte's plans of early elections a "dirty game" and called her an "usurper", reports the BBC.