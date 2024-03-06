Peru PM steps down amid allegations of corruption

Peruvian prime minister Alberto Otarola has resigned from the post after an audio linking him to the alleged irregular hiring of a young woman in the public sector was released.

"After conversations with the President of the Republic, Dina Boluarte, I have taken the decision to submit my resignation as the Prime Minister," he told reporters on Tuesday, stating that "the baseness" of his political adversaries does not daunt him, Xinhua news agency reported.