Pervez Musharraf : A villain or a hero? Pak netizens react to the demise of the dictator
As soon as the demise of former Pakistan President Pervez Musharraf was confirmed by his family on Sunday, condolences started to pour in.
For some, the ex-military ruler of Pakistan was an able administrator, a person with a modern outlook who tried to de-radicalise Pakistani society; for others, he was a 'villain' who brought defame to Pakistan.
In a statement issued immediately after Musharraf's demise, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said that Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Sahir Shamshad and all the services chiefs express their heartfelt condolences, Dawn reported.
"May Allah bless the departed soul and give strength to the bereaved family," the military's media wing said.
In a series of tweets, Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani expressed deep sorrow over the former president's death and extended condolences to the grieving family.
Taking to Twitter, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf senior leader Fawad Hussain extended his condolences and wrote, "Pervez Musharraf passed away, he was a great person, always Pakistan first was his thought and ideology. May God have mercy on him."
While many condoled the demise of the 'dictator' Musharraf who was the main architect of Kargil war in 1999, others questioned his 'legacy'.
Habib Khan, an Afgan journalist shared a video clip in which Pervez Musharraf can be heard addressing Osama Bin Laden as 'our hero'.
Pak netizens criticised Pakistan Muslim League (N) led government for not honouring Musharraf with the state funeral.
It is not surprising to note that Pakistan's PM Shehbaz Sharif only offered his condolence in a Twitter post but did not offer a single word on him being given state funeral.
"I offer my condolences to the family of General (rtd) Pervez Musharraf. May the departed soul rest in peace!" said Shehbaz.
While cricketer Shoaib Malik, in his tweet, said "Just came to know about Gen Pervez Musharraf passing away, condolences to his family & many prayers for Pervez Musharraf sahab's soul. Pakistan has lost one of the finest leaders ever", journalist Ailia Zehra on the other hand tweeted, "Pakistan’s last military dictator Pervez Musharraf has passed away without being held accountable for his crimes."
In September 2018, it emerged that Gen Musharraf was "growing weaker rapidly" due to an unspecified illness. A month later, it was revealed that he was suffering from amyloidosis, which had affected his mobility. In March 2019, he had a reaction and needed hospitalisation.