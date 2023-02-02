Peshawar mosque suicide bomber entered high-security zone dressed in police uniform, says officer

He added that the attacker had also asked about the way to the mosque from a police officer. The bomber asked a 'havaldar' where the mosque was in Pashto language, he said, adding that the motorcycle registration number has been traced.



He said that the attacker was not an individual, but rather had a whole network supporting him. He said that the police were close to the terrorist network responsible for the bombing.



Sources earlier said the security agencies have arrested 17 suspects involved in the devastating blast - the deadliest attack on the security personnel in decades in Pakistan.



The arrests have been made from close vicinity of the Police Lines area where the mosque is located and the suspects were shifted to interrogation cell for investigation, sources told PTI on condition of anonymity.