Pete Davidson, Naomi Scott to star in David Michod's 'Wizards!'

The film follows two hapless pothead beach-bar operators (Davidson and Rogowski) who run into trouble when they stumble across stolen loot that they really should have just left alone.



This marks the fourth collaboration between A24 and Plan B following such award-winning films as 'Moonlight', 'Minari' and 'The Last Black Man in San Francisco'.



A24 will handle the global release of the film, which will be shot in Queensland, with the support of AUD $3.6 million from the Morrison Government's Location Incentive program and the Queensland Government via Screen Queensland's Production Attraction Strategy.