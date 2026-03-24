Pete said, ‘Let’s do it’: Trump now blames Pentagon chief for decision-making over Iran attack
US President cites internal deliberations, extends Hormuz deadline amid tensions
US President Donald Trump said Secretary of War Pete Hegseth was the “first one” to advocate military action against Iran during internal discussions on the escalating West Asia conflict.
Speaking at the Memphis Safe Task Force Roundtable in Tennessee, Trump said he consulted senior officials, including Hegseth and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs Air Force Gen Dan Caine, before taking a decision on possible strikes.
“I called Pete, I called General Caine… and said, ‘Let’s talk. We got a problem in the Middle East… we can take a stop and make a little journey into the Middle East and eliminate a big problem,’” Trump said.
‘Let’s do it’: Trump quotes Hegseth
The US President praised Hegseth’s response during the deliberations, saying he was the first to support military action.
“Pete, I think you were the first one to speak up and you said let’s do it because you can’t let them have a nuclear weapon,” Trump said.
Trump has repeatedly accused Iran of pursuing nuclear weapons capability, a claim Tehran denies.
Deadline extended, strikes paused
Earlier, Trump announced a five-day extension for Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, a key global energy route connecting the Persian Gulf with the Gulf of Oman.He also said the US would hold off planned strikes on Iranian energy infrastructure during this period.
The move comes amid rising tensions and concerns over disruption to global oil and gas supplies through the strategic waterway.
Trump also claimed there had been “productive conversations” between the US and Iran aimed at a “complete and total resolution” of the conflict.
However, Iran has rejected the assertion.
In a social media post, Iranian officials said, “No negotiations have been held with the US, and fake news is used to manipulate the financial and oil markets and escape the quagmire in which the US and Israel are trapped.”
Domestic pressure on Trump
The remarks come as Trump faces criticism domestically over the prospect of deeper US military involvement in the conflict.
The situation remains fluid, with both military escalation and diplomatic signalling unfolding simultaneously, and no clear pathway yet emerging for de-escalation.
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