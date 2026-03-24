Pete said, ‘Let’s do it’: Trump now blames Pentagon chief for decision-making over Iran attack

US President Donald Trump said Secretary of War Pete Hegseth was the “first one” to advocate military action against Iran during internal discussions on the escalating West Asia conflict.

Speaking at the Memphis Safe Task Force Roundtable in Tennessee, Trump said he consulted senior officials, including Hegseth and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs Air Force Gen Dan Caine, before taking a decision on possible strikes.

“I called Pete, I called General Caine… and said, ‘Let’s talk. We got a problem in the Middle East… we can take a stop and make a little journey into the Middle East and eliminate a big problem,’” Trump said.

‘Let’s do it’: Trump quotes Hegseth

The US President praised Hegseth’s response during the deliberations, saying he was the first to support military action.

“Pete, I think you were the first one to speak up and you said let’s do it because you can’t let them have a nuclear weapon,” Trump said.

Trump has repeatedly accused Iran of pursuing nuclear weapons capability, a claim Tehran denies.