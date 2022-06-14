Pfizer Covid vaccine effective for kids under 5: US FDA

In its analysis of Pfizer's data, the FDA said that rates of hospitalization and death due to Covid-19 among children under five were higher than among those aged five to 17, "underscoring the benefit of an effective Covid vaccine in this age group".



The FDA also noted that among children aged five and older, who are already eligible for Pfizer's vaccine, the shots have helped prevent hospitalisation and other serious outcomes, including during the current year, when the highly contagious Omicron variant and its rapidly evolving sub-variants became the dominant forms of the virus.



The FDA's announcement comes as some 88,000 child Covid-19 cases were reported across the US in the week ending June 9, the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) and the Children's Hospital Association said in a report on Monday.