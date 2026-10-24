Philippines: 4 Air Force pilots killed in training crash; SF-260 fleet grounded
Two SF-260 trainer aircraft crashed within Fernando Air Base in Batangas province, prompting the Philippine Air Force to ground the fleet pending an investigation
Four Philippine Air Force pilots were killed after two SF-260 trainer aircraft crashed during a training flight at Fernando Air Base in Batangas province, south of Manila, on Friday, the military said on Saturday.
The accident occurred at 3.51 pm on 23 October, with both aircraft crashing within the air base perimeter. No other casualties were reported, the Philippine Air Force (PAF) said in a statement.
Local media reports said the aircraft collided mid-air before crashing, and footage circulating online appeared to show the planes flying close to each other before losing control.
However, the cause of the accident has not been confirmed.
The PAF has temporarily grounded its fleet of SF-260 trainer aircraft as a precaution while an investigation is conducted to establish the circumstances leading to the crash.
The Air Force said it was coordinating with the families of the four pilots to provide assistance and appealed to the public to respect their privacy.
The incident follows two previous fatal crashes involving SF-260 aircraft. In May, a similar accident killed two pilots in the northern Philippines. Another SF-260 crashed during a training flight in 2023, killing two pilots.