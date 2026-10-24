Philippines: 4 Air Force pilots killed in training crash; SF-260 fleet grounded

Four Philippine Air Force pilots were killed after two SF-260 trainer aircraft crashed during a training flight at Fernando Air Base in Batangas province, south of Manila, on Friday, the military said on Saturday.

The accident occurred at 3.51 pm on 23 October, with both aircraft crashing within the air base perimeter. No other casualties were reported, the Philippine Air Force (PAF) said in a statement.

Local media reports said the aircraft collided mid-air before crashing, and footage circulating online appeared to show the planes flying close to each other before losing control.