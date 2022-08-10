Philippines officially cancels chopper deal with Russia

Former Defence Secretary Delfin Lorenzana said the decision to cancel the contract was made in the last days of administration of former President Rodrigo Duterte due to fears of US sanctions amid the Russia-Ukraine war.



He said the decision was made after the Philippine ambassador to the US Jose Manuel Romualdez warned that "the disadvantage that (the Philippines) will get is more than (the advantage) if we get the choppers".



Lorenza said he was not certain if the government would still be able to recover a 2-billion-peso down payment made for the contract.