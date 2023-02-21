Biden's secret trip to Ukraine: Phones banned; 10 hours in a train with only 2 journalists

The final decision to visit the Ukrainian capital was taken during an Oval Office meeting on February 17 after months of planning.



"On Sunday, the official White House schedule still showed the President taking off for Warsaw at 7 p.m. on Monday evening. In fact, Air Force One took off at 4.15 a.m. on Sunday morning," the BBC report said, adding that on board were a very small team of the President's closest aides, a medical team and security officers.



The report went on to say that only two journalists were allowed to travel with Biden and they were sworn to secrecy, had their mobile phones taken away from them and were not allowed to report the visit until after the President had arrived in Kiev.



According to US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan, Russia was notified of the visit "only a few hours before Biden's departure" and Washington did so "for deconfliction purposes."