IN PHOTOS: Desperate search for the missing in Morocco The window is fast closing, hope fading as international rescue efforts scramble to find the last of the survivors of the earthquake. Soon, there won't be any chance of survival left







DW Six days after the devastating earthquake hit Morocco, emergency workers work around the clock to look for survivors amid the dust and rubble. (photo: DW) DW For helpers like those in the village of Imi N'Tala, the search for survivors is a race against time. With dire resources and limited manpower, chances of uncovering survivors fade by the hour. (photo: DW) DW

While rescue operations are underway thorough out the country, citizens in Marrakech & Amizmiz prefer sleeping on the cold streets for the fear of further aftershocks. (photo: DW) DW The village of Tikht, near Adassil, suffered widespread damage. Morocco has a history of seismic activity, with the most recent major earthquake occurring in 2016. (photo: DW) DW

Entire villages were obliterated by the force of the disaster. Over 60 countries, including UK, Germany & France offer monetary aid and assistance. (photo: DW) DW Following the earthquake, Morocco has mobilized the military and reinforced various search-and-rescue teams. The city of Talat N'Yaaqoub suffered significant impact, with all its buildings collapsing. (photo: DW) DW

Mohamed Sebbagh, 66, stands in front of the ruins of his home. Morocco's government has announced a special relief fund which will cover expenses like supporting damaged homes. (photo: DW)

