Pietersen gives thumbs down to county cricket, blames it for England's Test woes

Pietersen, the four-time Ashes winner, who retired as England's second-highest run scorer of all time, hoped that McCullum and Stokes could get the Test team play better cricket.



"Delighted with England's Brendon McCullum appointment. McCullum is a very interesting choice as England's Test match coach. I think his brand of cricket is one that will be along the same lines as what Rob Key (England men's cricket managing director) and Ben Stokes want. It's also what the paying public want to watch," said Pietersen on Betway Insider.



"Something needed to change, and this is positive change. England will now have lots of discipline, but also be encouraged to play naturally. Don't be scared, don't be timid, go out and do your thing. McCullum also isn't scarred by England's recent failures. He only knows positivity, and he's only known success as a leader of a Test team after his time as captain of New Zealand," he added.