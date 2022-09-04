Pilot threatening to crash stolen plane into Walmart store in US city charged

A man, who circled a stolen plane over the US city of Tupelo for hours and threatened to crash into a Walmart store, has been charged with grand larceny and making terroristic threats, police said on Saturday.

The Tupelo Police Department said it was notified around 5 am on Saturday that a pilot flying a "King Air type" airplane - a small utility plane - was considering crashing into a Walmart located on West Main street.

The Benton County Sheriff's Office later confirmed the plane had landed in a field in Ashland, roughly 60 miles northeast of Tupelo in the US state of Mississippi.

The man landed the plane safely after talks with the police.

Mississippi Governor Reeves announced on Twitter that the situation has been resolved and that no one was injured.

The plane over North MS is down. Thankful the situation has been resolved and that no one was injured. Thank you most of all to local, state, and federal law enforcement who managed this situation with extreme professionalism, Reeves said in a tweet.

The pilot, identified as Cory Patterson was taken into police custody, authorities said.