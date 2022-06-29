Pinterest appoints Bill Ready as new CEO

Ready is joining Pinterest from Google, where he served as President of Commerce, Payments and Next Billion Users and oversaw Google's vision, strategy and the delivery of its commerce products.



Before Google, Ready served in various senior leadership roles at PayPal, including Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer.



"I have long admired the brand and platform that Ben and the Pinterest team have created and everything the Company stands for. I am excited to build on that foundation to further scale the Company's ecosystem and drive increased value for shareholders," Ready said.