Plane crashes in Brazil’s Sao Paulo, 62 people on board killed

A plane carrying 62 people crashed near Sao Paulo in Brazil on Friday, killing all on board, Brazilian regional airline Voepass has said in a statement.

The aircraft crashed in Vinhedo in Sao Paulo state and reportedly fell into a residential area. Officials said that one home in the local condominium complex has been damaged. However, none of the residents were hurt.

The small twin-engine plane had taken off from the city of Cascavel in the southern Brazilian state of Parana, headed for the international airport in Sao Paulo, the BBC reported.