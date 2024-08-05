PM Sheikh Hasina resigns, leaves Bangladesh amid massive protests

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has reportedly resigned and left the country in a military helicopter amid massive protests against her government that has killed more than 106 people since Sunday, 4 August. According to a report by BBC Bangla, the helicopter is headed for Agartala, the capital of India.

However, there was no official confirmation about her quitting and leaving Dhaka. According an update issued by Reuters and a few other agencies, the Bangladesh Army chief has said there "no need for curfew or any Emergency in country, we will find a solution to crisis by tonight".

The private Jamuna television news channel reported that Hasina was forced to quit as prime minister after massive protests against her government over a controversial quota system that reserved 30 per cent of government jobs for relatives of veterans who fought in Bangladesh's War of Independence in 1971.

The government earlier ordered a complete internet shutdown as protestors asked the general public to join a 'long march to Dhaka'. However, a government agency gave a verbal order to resume broadband internet services around 1.15 pmon Monday.

In a televised address to the nation, Bangladesh Army chief general Waker-Uz-Zaman urged citizens to remain patient and maintain peace.

According to reports, over 100 people have been killed and over 1,000 injured in the clashes that took place between the police and protesters on Sunday.