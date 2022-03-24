Poland expels half of Russian Embassy staff

Poland has ordered 45 staffers at the Russian Embassy in Warsaw to leave the country in less than a week, a spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.



This represents about half of the total Russian staff at the embassy, and its consular and trade representatives, reports Xinhua news agency.



"In total, 45 people with varying diplomatic status have been ordered to leave the territory of the Republic of Poland within five days," Ministry spokesman Lukasz Jasina announced.