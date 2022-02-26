Poland refuses to play FIFA World Cup qualifier against Russia due to Ukraine invasion

"No more words, time to act! Due to the escalation of the aggression of the Russian Federation towards Ukraine the Polish national team does not intend to play the play-off match against Russia. We are in talks with Sweden (flag) and Czech Republic (flag) federations to bring forward a joint statement to FIFA," wrote Kulesza.



Poland striker Robert Lewandowski, who was declared the Best FIFA Men's Player of the Year 2021 recently, took to Twitter to support the decision made by the Polish Football Association. "It is the right decision! I can't imagine playing a match with the Russian National Team in a situation when armed aggression in Ukraine continues. Russian footballers and fans are not responsible for this, but we can't pretend that nothing is happening," wrote Lewandowski on Twitter, quoting Kulesza's tweet.



Mateusz Klich, the midfielder in the Poland team, tweeted an image that had the statement from the national side.