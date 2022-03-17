Poland's Karolina Bielawska is Miss World 2021

Karolina Bielawska of Poland has been crowned Miss World 2021, which was postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The 70th edition of the event was held in San Juan, Puerto Rico at the Coca-Cola Music Hall. While Karolina is the winner, Indian-American Shree Saini of the US is the first runner-up, and Olivia Yace of Côte d'Ivoire is the second.



Introducing the winners, Miss World organisation tweeted: "Our newly crowned Miss World Karolina Bielawska from Poland with 1st Runner Up Shree Saini from US 2nd Runner up Olivia Yace from Côte d'Ivoire."



Toni-Ann Singh, Miss World 2020, also graced the event by performing a special number 'The Prayer' to show her support for Ukraine in the midst of its conflict with Russia.