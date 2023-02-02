Police in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa take to the streets against Peshawar suicide bombing

They stated that police were fighting as frontline force in the war against terrorism and rendered countless sacrifices. They questioned the explosion in a highly-guarded and sensitive area. They also demanded judicial inquiry into the incident.



In Swabi, police personnel gathered outside the district headquarters and marched till Karnal Sher Khan Chowk where they staged a protest against the Peshawar blast, Dawn reported.



The protesters were holding placards inscribed with different slogans against the suicide attack. They stated that they were being killed by unidentified people. They demanded an independent investigation into the Peshawar blast.



In Swat, police held special prayers and Quran Khwani at Javed Iqbal Shaheed Police Lines.