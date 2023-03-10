Police in Lahore books ousted Pak PM Imran Khan on charges of murder, terrorism

The ousted premier asked the party supporters across the country to offer funeral prayers in the absentia of the killed worker.



The PTI had announced that it would register a murder case against Punjab caretaker chief minister Mohsin Naqvi, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, Punjab IGP Usman Anwar, and Lahore police chief Bilal Saddique Kamyana.



Meanwhile, the Punjab IGP has formed a two-member committee to conduct an inquiry into the police clash with PTI workers outside Zaman Park.



Police on Wednesday fired tear gas and used water cannons to disperse PTI activists.



The party claimed that its "peaceful" workers were arrested after reports emerged that the provincial capital had been placed under Section 144, banning public gatherings.



After the bloody clashes between police and his party workers, Khan called off the party's "pro judiciary" rally from his Zaman Park residence to Data Darbar.



Khan said the government wants an excuse to delay the elections in Punjab and for this, it needs dead bodies. "Police have picked up our 100 workers. We will not let the government and its handlers succeed in its nefarious design," he said.



Last Sunday, police failed to arrest Khan primarily because of the resistance of a large number of PTI workers outside his residence.