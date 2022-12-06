Political instability in Pak continues to pose serious challenges

Political instability in Pakistan continues to pose serious challenges to the country's future since former Prime Minister Imran Khan's announcement to dissolve two major provincial and two legislative assemblies with an intent to trigger and pressure the federal government to announce early elections and succumb to his demand.



The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and its major coalition in country's largest province Punjab, led by Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi, who is also leader of the Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q), have been on constant consultations to formulate a plan to take take forward Khan's announcement.



While the PML-Q leader has stated openly that he would not oppose Khan's decision and will dissolve the Punjab Assembly within 20 minutes when he will be asked to take action, the former premier has also sent ahead an offer to the incumbent ruling coalition government under Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to come to the table for talks on a one-point agenda of holding early elections.