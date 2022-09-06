Pollution exposure in infancy alters gut microbes, may increase disease risk: Study

Those microbes, and the metabolites, or byproducts, they produce when they break down food or chemicals in the gut, influence a host of bodily systems that shape appetite, insulin sensitivity, immunity, mood and cognition.



While many are beneficial, some microbiome compositions have been associated with Chrohn's disease, asthma, type 2 diabetes, and other chronic illnesses.



"The microbiome plays a role in nearly every physiological process in the body, and the environment that develops in those first few years of life sticks with you, said first author Maximilian Bailey, a medical student at Stanford University, US.



The researchers obtained fecal samples from 103 healthy, primarily breast-fed Latino infants enrolled in the Southern California Mother's Milk Study and used genetic sequencing to analyse them.



They estimated exposure to PM2.5 and PM10 -- fine inhalable particles from things like factories, wildfires and construction sites -- and Nitrogen Dioxide (NO2), a gas largely emitted from cars.



"Overall, we saw that ambient air pollution exposure was associated with a more inflammatory gut-microbial profile, which may contribute to a whole host of future adverse health outcomes," said Alderete.