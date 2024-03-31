Pope Francis leads Easter vigil amidst health concerns

Pope Francis took part in the Easter Vigil at the Vatican on Saturday night, 30 March, a day after he skipped a Good Friday service at the last minute to "preserve his health".

Despite sounding raspy and out of breath at times, the 87-year-old pontiff successfully delivered a 10-minute homily and baptised eight adults at St. Peter's Basilica.

He entered the basilica in his wheelchair, took his place in a chair and offered an opening prayer. Around 6,000 people gathered in Vatican City to mark the occasion.