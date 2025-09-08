Pope Leo XIV declares 15-year-old Carlo Acutis as first 'millennial saint'

In a historic move aimed at inspiring young Catholics, Pope Leo XIV on Sunday canonised 15-year-old Carlo Acutis, declaring him the Catholic Church’s first millennial saint.

Dubbed 'God’s influencer', Acutis was celebrated for using technology to spread his faith before his untimely death in 2006.

The canonisation took place during an open-air mass in St Peter’s Square, witnessed by an estimated 80,000 people, many of them young families and millennials. Pope Leo also canonised Pier Giorgio Frassati, a beloved Italian figure who died at 24 and was known for his charitable works.

“The greatest risk in life is to waste it outside of God’s plan,” Pope Leo said during his homily. “The new saints are an invitation to all of us, especially young people, not to squander our lives, but to direct them upwards and make them masterpieces.”

Born in London on 3 May 1991, Acutis moved to Milan shortly after and grew up in a wealthy but not especially religious family. Despite his surroundings, he showed a deep devotion to the Catholic faith from an early age.

Acutis was also fascinated by computer science, studying college-level material as a teenager. He is best known for creating a multilingual website documenting Eucharistic miracles recognised by the Church — an impressive feat for someone so young, especially at a time when website development was largely limited to professionals.

He earned the nickname 'God’s influencer' not only for his tech-savvy evangelism but also his devotion to Eucharistic adoration. He reportedly limited himself to just one hour of video games a week, believing that real human connections were far more important.