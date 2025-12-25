Powerful winter storm lashes California, triggering floods and evacuations

A powerful winter storm swept across California on Wednesday, bringing torrential rain, strong winds and dangerous conditions that triggered mudslides, flooding and evacuation orders across several regions, with authorities warning that conditions could worsen during the Christmas period.

Forecasters said southern parts of the state could experience their wettest Christmas in years, with a heightened risk of flash floods and debris flows, particularly in areas scarred by recent wildfires. In Los Angeles County, officials said around 380 evacuation orders were issued earlier this week for homes deemed especially vulnerable.

In San Bernardino County, firefighters carried out water rescues after mud and debris surged across roads leading into Wrightwood, a mountain resort town in the San Gabriel Mountains, about 130 km northeast of Los Angeles. Emergency crews also went door to door to check on residents as the area was placed under a shelter-in-place order. Nearby Lytle Creek was later put under evacuation orders as heavy rain continued.

Videos released by county fire officials showed mud and debris cascading down roads in Wrightwood, while other footage captured fast-flowing water rushing through the porches of homes. Residents reported being cut off as key access roads were blocked by rocks and floodwater.

Among those stranded was Dillan Brown, who was staying in Wrightwood with his wife and 14-month-old daughter. With roads impassable and supplies running low, help arrived when local residents responded to a call for assistance on social media, delivering food, milk and essential items. “The kindness shown is overwhelming,” Brown said, despite the disappointment of being unable to return home for Christmas.

Local officials said the risk of debris flows had been intensified by last year’s wildfires, which stripped hillsides of vegetation. “All this rain is bringing down a lot of debris and mud from the mountain areas,” said Janice Quick, a long-time Wrightwood resident and president of the local chamber of commerce.

Evacuation orders were also issued in parts of Orange County near burn scar zones from the Airport Fire, while coastal areas including Malibu were placed under flood warnings. Wind and flood advisories were extended across much of the Sacramento Valley and the San Francisco Bay Area.