President Biden launches 2024 reelection bid; Kamala Harris to be running mate

President Joe Biden on Tuesday launched his 2024 reelection bid along with his deputy Kamala Harris and appealed to Americans to give them four more years to "finish the job" and defend democracy, raising the possibility of a rematch with their 2020 Republican rival Donald Trump.

Biden, 80, the oldest president in US history, made the announcement in a three-minute promotional video that begins with a one-word pitch: "Freedom".

Biden, a Democrat, argues that abortion rights, the defence of democracy, voting rights and the social safety net will be among the most important issues on the ballot in 2024.