Previous Covid infection may improve performance of antibodies

According to a new study, although over time the number of SARS-CoV-2 antibodies fall in both previously infected and vaccinated patients, the performance of antibodies improve only after the previous infection.



The researchers, including Carmit Cohen of the Sheba Medical Center, indicated that while protection against re-infection lasts for a long time in SARS-CoV-2 recovered patients, breakthrough infections are increasingly common six months after vaccination.



"While the number of antibodies decrease with time in both Covid-19 recovered (but never vaccinated) patients and vaccinated (but never infected) individuals, the quality of antibodies increases the following infection but not after vaccination," the researchers said.