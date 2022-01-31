Prime Ministers and Presidents: Drunken PM or weak President fine but no Communist please

Nick Hopkins of The Guardian and BBC’s Newsnight had written some years ago a graphic account of Boris Johnson, rolling like a drunk sailor at San Francesco’s d’Assisi airport. He was returning from the castle of newspaper owner Evgeny Lebedev, renowned for hosting uproarious parties. Hopkins quoted eye witnesses saying “Boris looked like he had slept in his clothes, and was struggling to walk in a straight line.”

He was Foreign Secretary in those days and had apparently evaded the 24/7 security detail and travelled without a suitcase. He must have slept in pyjamas borrowed from Lebedev. Little wonder, then, Labedev has been a member of the House of Lords since 2020, that is, during Johnson’s Prime Ministership.

The belief that in democracies people vote a government to power is increasingly a delusion. The electoral process provided legitimacy but even that is now evaporating. Remember, 70% of the Republican voters believe that the 2019 US Presidential election was stolen.

Why would the British establishment have settled on Johnson when his reputation for being flippant, unreliable, a liar was all over the British media atleast since 2017? Because the Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn was too far Left to be acceptable.

The British media reported with horror that Corbyn was a friend of Hugo Chavez, the Venezuelan communist; he was anti-Semitic; liberal values would be threatened should he ever become Prime Minister and so on. The alternative may be an unreliable drunk but he is atleast not a “Communist”.