Prince Harry's 'Spare' sells 1.43 mn copies on Day 1, beats Obama's record

The sales figures are all the more impressive given that most of the revelations within the book -- including a physical fight with elder brother Prince William, Harry's loss of virginity and details of his cocaine and magic mushroom-taking -- made headlines across the world.



This happened after booksellers in Spain broke the strict embargo and began selling 'Spare' on Thursday, January 5, in order to catch footfalls ahead of a local holiday.



"The first full day of sales of 'Spare' represents the largest first-day sales total for any non-fiction book ever published by Penguin Random House, the world's largest trade publisher," according to 'People' magazine.