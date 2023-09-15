Diana's iconic black sheep sweater sets auction record at over $1 million
Auction house Sotheby's expected $50,000-$80,000 but an online bidding frenzy helped the sweater's eventual price soar to $1.1 million at the Fashion Icons auction
A red sweater featuring a black sheep among rows of white ones worn by the late Princess Diana has fetched more than $1.1 million at an auction in Sotheby's New York.
The sweater, adorned with a lone black sheep among a flock of white ones, has been auctioned for over $1.1 million in a thrilling final battle by internet bidders — 10 times more than the initial selling estimate of between $50,000 to $80,000, as reported by Sotheby's New York
Also that year, a letter from Buckingham Palace to Warm & Wonderful — a British luxury knitwear brand — had "politely explained the jumper had been damaged and requested either a repair or replacement".
"Warm and Wonderful sent her a replacement sweater that she wore in 1983 to another polo match," the auction house said in a description of the item.
Bidding had opened on 31 August and the top bid stayed under $200,000 until the auction's final minutes. Sotheby's had estimated the value of the sweater at $50,000 to $80,000. It however, did not disclose the identity of the winning bidder.
A BBC report said the sweater, which was unearthed in an attic in March, commanded a higher price than many other objects tied to the "People's Princess" that were sold at auctions in recent years.
The sweater, crafted by relatively unknown designers Sally Muir and Joanna Osborne and their company Warm & Wonderful, gained instant fame when Princess Diana chose to wear it
Worn by 19-year-old Diana shortly after her 1981 engagement to Prince Charles at a polo match, the "Black Sheep" sweater, known for its symbolic design, hinted at her future struggles within the royal family.
Dotted with white sheep throughout and notably featuring a lone black sheep, the Warm & Wonderful sweater captured the spotlight in newspapers, quickly becoming a sensation.
For some, the sheep motif symbolises the British countryside and reflects the innocence, gentleness, and purity associated with the young British princess in her roles as a mother and philanthropist.
Sotheby's reported that the red sweater achieved the highest-ever auction price for one of her garments, surpassing the $604,000 sale of her Infanta-style ball gown in January 2023.
Sotheby's introduced the auction by highlighting that the sweater predates much of the turmoil that would later define Princess Diana's life, setting it apart from many other items associated with her legacy.
Cynthia Houlton, Sotheby's global head of fashion and accessories, said in a statement, "This exceptional garment, meticulously preserved, carries the whispers of Princess Diana's grace, charm, and her keen eye for fashion".
In 2020, Rowing Blazers revived the 1979 black sheep sweater by Muir and Osborne, bringing it back for a new generation of Diana fans and fashion enthusiasts. The sweater also appeared in Netflix's "The Crown," worn by actress Emma Corrin as Diana.
(With inputs from IANS)
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines