Diana's iconic black sheep sweater sets auction record at over $1 million

Also that year, a letter from Buckingham Palace to Warm & Wonderful — a British luxury knitwear brand — had "politely explained the jumper had been damaged and requested either a repair or replacement".

"Warm and Wonderful sent her a replacement sweater that she wore in 1983 to another polo match," the auction house said in a description of the item.

Bidding had opened on 31 August and the top bid stayed under $200,000 until the auction's final minutes. Sotheby's had estimated the value of the sweater at $50,000 to $80,000. It however, did not disclose the identity of the winning bidder.

A BBC report said the sweater, which was unearthed in an attic in March, commanded a higher price than many other objects tied to the "People's Princess" that were sold at auctions in recent years.

The sweater, crafted by relatively unknown designers Sally Muir and Joanna Osborne and their company Warm & Wonderful, gained instant fame when Princess Diana chose to wear it