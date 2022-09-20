Priyanka advocates child rights at UNGA, stands alongside Malala Yousafzai, Amanda Gorman

Actress Priyanka Chopra, who became the Global UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador in 2016 and has been associated with the organisation for almost 15 years, recently spoke about children's rights at a recently held conference at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York.



She took to her Instagram to share the pictures and videos from the event where she can be seen advocating for the cause and posing with Nobel Peace Prize laureate Malala Yousafzai and US poet Amanda Gorman.



She captioned the set of pictures and videos with a long note: "Walking through the gates of the United Nations this morning to speak at UNGA for the second time, as a proud representative of @unicef, gave me real pause."



Sheding the light on the agenda of the UN for the year 2022, she further wrote in her note: "At the top of this year's agenda are the Sustainable Development Goals. Today was all about action, ambition, and hope. It was about what we must do together to make the SDG's a reality, and we don't have a moment to lose. A special thank you to Secretary-General @antonioguterres for having me today."