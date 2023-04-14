Pro-Chinese sources initial instigators, attempt to malign Dalai Lama's image: CTA leader on viral video

A top political leader of the Central Tibetan Administration in India said the Tibetan people were hurt by the insinuations made over a recent viral video linked with the Dalai Lama and a boy, and alleged that "pro-Chinese sources" were trying to tarnish the spiritual leader's image.

Addressing the Foreign Correspondents' Club of South Asia in New Delhi on Thursday, Penpa Tsering, Sikyong of the Central Tibetan Administration (government-in-exile), also alleged that China is ruling Tibet with an iron fist and trying to seek legitimacy from the international community.

The Sikyong (political leader of CTA) later also took questions from the audience on a range of issues, including on the recent video associated with the Dalai Lama and a boy.