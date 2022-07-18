Pro-Choice protests by women continue in the US for right to safe abortions

The Supreme Court of the United States (SCOTUS), in a ruling last month, rolled back the right to a safe and legal abortion for women. This right had been extended to American women since 1973 through the Roe V Wade ruling. In doing this, the richest country in the world, the United States, has joined three other countries, namely El Salvador, Nicaragua and Poland where abortions are illegal.

All three have substantially smaller economies and population than the US, and this is not a cohort Americans would like to be a part of. Poland recently announced a national pregnancy register, which is as regressive as it sounds, for women.

In traveling from North Carolina to Massachusetts and Illinois via New York over the last three weeks, I witnessed multiple street protests, attended by hundreds of women walking with signs calling to roll back this Supreme Court ruling. Many placards accused former President Donald Trump for nominating three conservative justices to the nine-judge Supreme Court, thereby tilting the conservative bench 6-3 against the liberal justices. This will perhaps be the composition of the US Supreme Court for several decades to come, unless the Democrats expand the number of seats in the Supreme Court.

Going back a century, Soviet Russia, which would become the Soviet Union in 1922, was the first country in the world to legalize abortion in 1920. In a remarkable observation a hundred years ago, the ruling in favour of women’s choice said anti-abortion achieved “no positive results. It drives the operation underground and makes women the victims of greedy and often ignorant abortionists who profit from this secrecy”. In the following years, births per 1000 people fell from 45 to 30 by 1935. Josef Stalin decided the landmark ruling was illegal in 1936, making the act punishable by a jail term up to 3 years. The anti-abortion rhetoric was reversed right after Stalin’s death in 1953.