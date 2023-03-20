Watch: Pro-Khalistani protesters attack Indian Consulate in San Francisco

It said that Pakistan's spy agency ISI is behind instigating and funding Sikh radicalisation with false propaganda. "We ask Indian Americans including Sikh-majority to rise against the extremism," FIIDS said.



Expressing his "heartfelt solidarity" with the government of India, Bhutoria said he stands with them during this difficult time. "Such heinous acts of violence have no place in our society, and we must all come together to condemn and resist them," he said.



"Let us work together towards a world where all communities can live in peace and mutual respect. We must not let such incidents divide us or sow the seeds of hatred and violence. Our strength lies in our unity, and together we can overcome any challenge," he said.