Prolonged Middle East conflict could disrupt global oil supplies: New Zealand PM

As tremors from the deepening West Asia conflict ripple across global energy markets, New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon has warned of a prolonged crisis that could choke oil supplies and test the resilience of nations far from the theatre of war.

Speaking on Thursday, Luxon cautioned that the escalating tensions in the Middle East — particularly disruptions linked to the Strait of Hormuz — could cast a long shadow over global fuel availability. At home, however, he struck a note of calm, commending New Zealanders for their restraint as queues formed at petrol stations, reassuring that supplies remain stable for now.

Finance minister Nicola Willis outlined the country’s preparedness, noting that New Zealand currently holds over 40 days of petrol reserves, alongside healthy stocks of diesel and jet fuel. To maintain transparency, she announced that the government would begin issuing twice-weekly updates on fuel availability from next week.