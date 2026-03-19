Prolonged Middle East conflict could disrupt global oil supplies: New Zealand PM
Nicola Willis says New Zealand has over 40 days of petrol, with strong diesel and jet fuel reserves
As tremors from the deepening West Asia conflict ripple across global energy markets, New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon has warned of a prolonged crisis that could choke oil supplies and test the resilience of nations far from the theatre of war.
Speaking on Thursday, Luxon cautioned that the escalating tensions in the Middle East — particularly disruptions linked to the Strait of Hormuz — could cast a long shadow over global fuel availability. At home, however, he struck a note of calm, commending New Zealanders for their restraint as queues formed at petrol stations, reassuring that supplies remain stable for now.
Finance minister Nicola Willis outlined the country’s preparedness, noting that New Zealand currently holds over 40 days of petrol reserves, alongside healthy stocks of diesel and jet fuel. To maintain transparency, she announced that the government would begin issuing twice-weekly updates on fuel availability from next week.
In a parallel move, associate energy minister Shane Jones confirmed that New Zealand would release oil “tickets” — contracts covering more than 1.5 million barrels of crude or equivalent — as part of a coordinated global response led by the International Energy Agency. The collective action, involving a historic release of 400 million barrels, aims to steady markets rattled by supply disruptions.
Jones underscored that while the move contributes to global stability, its direct impact on New Zealand’s domestic fuel security would be limited. Officials, he added, are working closely with industry to sharpen data on fuel stocks and shipping flows, ensuring a clearer picture of supply lines in uncertain times.
Even as tankers continue their journey toward New Zealand’s shores and reserves remain robust, the government is watching the horizon closely — aware that in a world bound by energy interdependence, distant conflicts can swiftly redraw the contours of national security.
With IANS inputs
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