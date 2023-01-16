Prominent Pakistani lawyer murdered in Peshawar High Court bar room firing

A prominent Pakistani lawyer was murdered on Monday under dramatic circumstances after another lawyer opened fire at him in the bar room of the Peshawar High Court.



Abdul Latif Afridi, 79, was the former President of the Supreme Court Bar Association, and a key figure at the forefront of the lawyers' movement in Pakistan that culminated in the restoration of former Chief Justice Iftikhar Mohammad Chaudhry.



On Monday, Afridi was seated in the bar room at the Peshawar High Court, when Adnan, a trainee lawyer, opened fire at him, police said.



The senior lawyer was immediately shifted to the Lady Reading Hospital here, but he was pronounced dead on arrival, hospital spokesperson Muhammad Asim said.