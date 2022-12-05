Protesters attack govt building in Syria

A group of Syrian protesters carried out sabotage acts and attacked a government building in the southern city of Sweida, the Interior Ministry said.



The group, "some of whom with guns", cut off a main road in the city by burning tires before heading to the building and storming it, the Ministry was quoted as saying in a statement on Sunday.



It said that some of the attackers opened fire randomly, wounding one security personnel and a number of civilians before entering the building, damaging offices and stealing official documents.



The group also set nearby cars on fire and attempted to break into the police department, but they were pushed back by the guard corps, the statement added.