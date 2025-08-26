Protesters in Israel demand release of hostages as Israeli strikes kill 16 in Gaza

Protesters in Israel on Tuesday torched tyres, blocked highways and clamoured for a ceasefire that would free hostages still in Gaza, even as Israeli leaders moved forward with plans for an offensive which they argue is needed to defeat Hamas.

The disruption came as Palestinians in Gaza braced for the expanded offensive against a backdrop of displacement, destruction and parts of the territory plunging into famine.

It also followed deadly strikes a day earlier on Gaza's main hospital which killed 20 people including medics and journalists. Among them was Mariam Dagga, a journalist who worked for The Associated Press.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was expected to convene a security cabinet meeting later on Tuesday. However, the government said the meeting will not include discussion of ceasefire talks, according to an official with knowledge of the situation. The official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorised to speak on the matter, said there was a delegation from Egypt in Israel on Monday and they discussed the negotiations.

Netanyahu has said that Israel will launch an expanded offensive in Gaza City while simultaneously pursuing a ceasefire, though Israel has yet to send a negotiating team to discuss a proposal on the table. Netanyahu has said the offensive is the best way to weaken Hamas and return hostages, but hostage families and their supporters have pushed back.

“Go back to the negotiation table. There's a good deal on the table. It's something we can work with,” said Ruby Chen, the father of 21-year-old Itay Chen, a dual Israeli-American citizen whose body is being held in Gaza. "We could get a deal done to bring all the hostages back.”

Hamas captured 251 hostages on 7 October 2023, in the attack that triggered the current war. Most have been released during previous ceasefires. Israel has managed to rescue only eight hostages alive. Fifty remain in Gaza, and Israeli officials believe around 20 are still alive.