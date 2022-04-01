Protests erupt in front of Sri Lanka President's residence as economic crisis deepens

Police fired tear gas and water cannons at angry protesters on Thursday after they gathered in front of the Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's residence in Colombo on Thursday clamouring for his resignation, as the island nation continued to reel under its worst economic crisis in decades.

A foreign exchange crunch in Sri Lanka has led to a shortage of essential goods such as fuel, cooking gas, and power cuts that last up to 13 hours a day.

Protestors shouted slogans, directing their ire against what they perceive as the Rajapaksa regime's gross mismanagement that has exacerbated Sri Lanka's foreign-exchange woes.

No petrol, no gas, no milk powder, no electricity , Go home Gota , placard carrying protestors were then seen walking towards the Rajapaksa private residence at Pangiriwatte Lane.