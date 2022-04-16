Protests erupt in US after police officer kills black man

There have been multiple protests and rallies on behalf of Lyoya. On Tuesday evening, dozens of people called for justice as they rallied outside a City Commission meeting. Community members in Grand Rapids gathered downtown at Rosa Parks Circle on Friday. The group marched downtown to the Grand Rapids Police Department headquarters to make their voices heard.



The deaths of George Floyd and other black men at the hands of police have led to protests across America in recent years. There have been 255 police shootings across the US this year, according to The Washington Post.