Protests in China are not rare but the current unrest is significant

Though the party persisted openly for roughly six months, establishing a national committee and branches in 24 provinces and cities, its leaders ultimately were arrested and the party driven underground.



A decade later, a group of intellectuals led by writer Liu Xiaobo posted online a manifesto called "Charter 08" advocating for liberal democratic political reform. Liu, who later received the Nobel Peace Prize, was jailed as a result. He remained in prison until his death, from untreated cancer, in 2017.



And while the massive and sustained protests in Hong Kong over the past decade exemplify political dissent, protesters' demands have remained confined to political reform in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China.



So how much do the current anti-lockdown protests resemble the demonstrations that shook the regime in the spring of 1989?



Both have involved urban residents from various walks of life, including university students and blue-collar workers.



And in each case, the demands of protesters have been mixed. They include specific material complaints: In 1989, it was the impacts of inflation; in 2022, it is the effects of lockdowns and incessant PCR testing.



But they also include broader calls for political liberalization, such as freedom of expression.



Indeed in some ways, the protesters of 2022 are being more pointed in their political demands. Those on the streets of at least two major cities have called on President Xi Jinping and the Chinese Communist Party to step down. Demonstrators in 1989 refrained from such system-threatening rhetoric.



That reflects the changing political realities of China then and now. In early 1989, Party leadership clearly was split, with more reform-oriented leaders such as Zhao Ziyang perceived as sharing the activists' vision for change. As such, demonstrators saw a way of achieving their aims within the communist system and without a wholesale change in leadership.



The contrast with today is stark: Xi has a firm grip on the party. Even if Xi were to miraculously step down, there is no clear opposition leader or faction to replace him. And if the party were to fall, the resultant political void is more likely to bring chaos than orderly political transformation.



Yet if the Chinese Communist Party is a different entity now than it was in 1989, its response to unrest shares some traits. Central authorities in 1989 blamed the protests on foreign "black hands" seeking to destabilize China. The same accusations have been raised in online posts now.



In fact, the government response to recent protests follows a pattern that has played out time and again in post-1989 protests. There is little to no official media coverage of the protests or acknowledgment by central Chinese Communist Party leaders. At the same time, local authorities attempt to identify and punish protest leaders while treating regular participants as well-intended and non-threatening.



Central criticism and possible sanction of local officials portrayed as violating national policies follows. Meanwhile, there are moves to at least partially address protester grievances.



It is a messy and inefficient way to respond to public concerns but it has become the norm since 1989.

By Teresa Wright, Professor of Political Science, California State University, Long Beach