PTSD, depression, anxiety doubled in Israel post-Hamas attack: Study

Researchers have documented sharp increases in post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), depression and anxiety among Israelis (both Jews and Arabs) in the aftermath of the Hamas attack in October last year.

The study, conducted by researchers at Ruppin Academic Center in Israel and Columbia University, found the prevalence of probable PTSD, depression, and anxiety in the weeks following the attacks (29 per cent for PTSD, 42-44 per cent for depression and GAD (generalised anxiety disorder), respectively), almost doubling the prevalence recorded two months before the attack.

“The prevalences of PTSD, depression, and anxiety are considerably higher than those reported in previous studies focusing on terrorist events, such as the 9/11 attacks and other attacks,” said Yossi Levi-Belz, a professor at the Ruppin Academic Center in Israel who led the study published in the Lancet’s journal EClinicalMedicine.